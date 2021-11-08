Newswise — Following COP26, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will host “A Scientist's Take on Climate Models and Risk Management Applications,” a free webinar from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Experts Clifford Rossi (financial risk) and Tim Canty (climate science) will discuss the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report and its implications for risk managers. The discussion further will cover climate models; their strengths and limitations, inputs and outputs and key factors to consider when applying climate models for risk analysis.

Canty is an associate professor in UMD’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science and Director of Marine Estuarine and Environmental Sciences. His research focuses on air quality science and policy, stratospheric ozone, and climate change. Rossi, Professor of the Practice and executive-in-residence for Maryland Smith’s Center for Financial Policy, recently described “Finance Themes to Watch for in COP26.”

The webinar is presented by Maryland Smith’s Office of Executive Education as part of its Maryland Smith Risk Academy, for which Rossi serves as academic director.

Register via https://go.umd.edu/Tja.