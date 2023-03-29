The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business kicks off its 2023 Smith Risk Leadership Webinar Series with Federal Housing Administration CRO Mia Pittman discussing “balancing the three lines of defense (3LoD) model in an organization,” from 10-11 a.m. Thursday April 6.

Professor of the Practice and Executive-in-Residence Clifford Rossi will moderate the discussion, via Zoom. “We will discuss the importance of risk culture, clarity in roles and responsibilities, and distinctions between positional and personal power to the 3LoD model,” he says.

Smith’s Center for Financial Policy and SEBA Executive Search are co-hosting the webinar. For registration and more information, go to the Balancing the Three Lines of Defense homepage.