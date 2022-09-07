Newswise — Experts from the University of Maryland and the investment management firm Conning will discuss a new approach to modeling climate risk to financial markets, in a free webinar at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, hosted by the Center for Financial Policy (CFP) at UMD’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

The program’s title “Quantifying the Financial Impacts of Climate Change” also is the title of a new, Conning-sponsored white paper – by the webinar’s panelists: Smith School Professor of the Practice Clifford Rossi, UMD Adjunct Research Professor Robert Brammer and Matthew Lightwood, director of risk solutions for Conning.

The authors will discuss their findings, which have produced a set of models to show material climate-related risks -- that current climate scenarios do not capture -- for insurance and pension fund asset allocations in the next five to 10 years.

CFP Director and Bank of America Professor of Finance at Smith Russell Wermers will moderate the panel discussion. The event is part of CFP’s The Second Objective Function Series.

For more information and to register, go to the series’ homepage: https://go.umd.edu/cPo.