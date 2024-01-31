Newswise — The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) offers a range of gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GCMS), real-time GCMS, liquid chromatography mass spectrometry, and nuclear magnetic resonance technologies for analyzing small molecules in biological systems. EMSL, a Department of Energy user facility, is holding a webinar at noon Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to present information on available metabolomics resources, the data they provide, and the similarities and differences between the data.

These metabolomics technologies are available to the scientific community through EMSL's open calls for proposals. If awarded, researchers gain access to the instrumentation and resources at no cost.



Register to attend the webinar.