Newswise — The Smith Enterprise Risk Consortium (SERC) at the University of Maryland will host a free webinar, “Extreme Weather Events in 2023: A Harbinger of Accelerating Climate Risk or Unusual Weather Patterns?” at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

SERC director and risk management expert Clifford Rossi for UMD’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will moderate the discussion, via Zoom, on recent, extraordinary U.S. weather events including Maui’s wildfires, Western U.S. drought, severe weather in the Southeast and flooding in the Northeast.

Experts joining Rossi are NOAA Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick, UMD Director of Marine Estuarine and Environmental Sciences Tim Canty and Bob Brammer, UMD adjunct professor and SERC Executive Risk Fellow.

The experts will give insights on what's driving the extreme events and their relationship to long-term climate change. The panel will further explore the intersection of science and risk mitigation actions to address extreme weather risk to the private sector, governments and communities.

To register and for more information, go to the Extreme Weather Events in 2023 homepage.