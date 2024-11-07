Newswise — WASHINGTON—Surging demand for a new generation of highly effective anti-obesity medications is creating interest in compounded versions of these medications.



Endocrine Society experts will discuss the importance of prescribing FDA-approved medications to treat obesity during the Society’s Virtual Science Writers Conference on November 14.



What: The Virtual Science Writers Conference will examine:

Rising demand for anti-obesity medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide

An FDA alert regarding the risk of dosing errors associated with compounded versions of these medications

Strategies to navigate supply issues



Who:

Caroline Apovian, M.D., F.A.C.P., of Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine in Boston, Mass.

Maria Daniela Hurtado Andrade, M.D., Ph.D., of the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.



When: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 AM Eastern



Register to attend the virtual Science Writers Conference by emailing [email protected]. Registered reporters will receive log-in details.



Priority will be given to journalists seeking to register. The recording of this event will be made available on the Society’s YouTube channel for other audiences.



Eli Lilly provided support for this event.



