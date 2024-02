Clinical health psychologist Allison Holgerson works with patients and their families to break down myths about weight loss. She is available to discuss her expertise in counseling people to meet their goals while dispelling misinformation.

Dr. Holgerson can discuss the societal changes in perceptions of obesity, how willpower is not enough to lose weight for most people, and how bariatric surgery is not "an easy way out" but requires lifelong dedication to be successful.