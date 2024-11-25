Newswise — The British Journal of Haematology (BJHaem) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Evens as its new Editor-in-Chief, effective January 1st, 2025. Dr. Evens, an internationally recognized leader in haematology, will guide the esteemed journal and its outstanding editorial team, in its mission to advance the science, innovation, and clinical practice of haematology worldwide

Dr. Evens is Deputy Director for Clinical Services at the Rutgers Cancer Institute, Oncology Lead for RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group, and System Director of Medical Oncology for the RWJBarnabas Health System. From 2012-2019, he served as Associate Editor of the British Journal of Haematology, and in 2019, was appointed the inaugural Editor-in-Chief of eJHaem, the Gold Open Access journal launched in 2020 by the British Society for Haematology (BSH) and Wiley.

He brings over 20 years of experience in clinical practice and academic research, with a particular focus on lymphoid malignancies. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and is widely respected for his contributions to clinical care and academic haematology.

As the new Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Evens is committed to maintaining the journal’s longstanding reputation for publishing high-quality haematologic research while continuing to expand its reach to address emerging scientific trends and innovations in the field.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of the British Journal of Haematology,” said Dr. Evens. “I look forward to working closely with the editorial team, reviewers, and contributors to continue to deliver cutting-edge research that will benefit clinicians and scientists alike.”

As a result of Dr. Evens’ transition in leadership, we are also pleased to announce that Dr. Phillip Scheinberg will become the Editor-in-Chief for eJHaem.

Dr. Phil Scheinberg is Chief of Hematology at the Hospital A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo in Brazil and has served as Associate Editor for BJHaem since 2019. His primary research focus is on bone marrow failure syndromes. He is widely published in high-profile journals and has developed new treatment paradigms and uncovered key insights into the pathophysiology of these disorders.

"I am honored to have been appointed Editor-in-Chief of eJHaem and am especially proud to be the first editor from Latin America to lead a British Society for Haematology journal. I am committed to advancing eJHaem as a premier source of knowledge, innovation, and inspiration within the global hematology research community.”

The team at the British Society for Haematology looks forward to working closely with both Dr Evens and Dr Scheinberg. Carol Bewick, Chief Executive of the British Society for Haematology said: “Supporting knowledge creation and improving knowledge sharing are key to us at the BSH. The appointment of such esteemed and forward-thinking international haematologists as Editors-in-Chief of BJHaem and eJHaem heralds the start of a new era in our publishing partnership with Wiley. We are excited to start working with them.”