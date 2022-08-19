Newswise — Seven Wellesley graduates have been offered Fulbright grants to study in six countries during the 2022–2023 academic year. Five have accepted the grants thus far, and a further five candidates have been named as alternates and may be offered grants in the coming weeks. These numbers support Wellesley’s status as one of the top Fulbright-producing colleges in the country.

“This news represents extraordinary accomplishments on the part of Wellesley’s applicants for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program this past year, and we’re so proud of every one of them,” said Kate Dailinger, Wellesley Career Education director of fellowships. “These numbers demonstrate that our applicants have not been deterred by the pandemic, and underline Wellesley graduates’ eagerness to engage in the world.”

Kit Mitchell ’18, an anthropology major, will go to Ireland, and Chelsie Ahn ’20, a sociology and education studies double major, will go to Korea; both received open study/research grants.

Two recent graduates were awarded study/research grants as well: Savannah Cary ’22, an astrophysics and East Asian studies double major, will be heading to Japan with an award specifically for graduating seniors, and Rosalind Lucier ’22, a chemistry and history double major, will conduct research in Germany.

Alberta Born-Weiss ’20, a peace and justice studies major, received a teaching assistant award that will take her to Mexico.

Five Wellesley alumnae have been named Fulbright alternates: Bridget Peak ’19 (Oman), Antonia Rocchio ’20 (Italy), Lizette Ortega ’22 (Chile), Abigail Yu Pan ’22 (Belgium), and Sophie Peña ’22 (Mexico).

In addition, eight alums were shortlisted for Fulbrights, reaching the stage before the final selection round: Ariela Nazar-Rosen ’16 (United Kingdom), Sarah Boehm ’20 (Spain), Sophie Bravo ’21 (Norway), Sarai Hertz-Velázquez ’21 (Mexico), Annabel Brazaitis ’22 (Montenegro), Iris Haastrup ’22 (Nigeria), and Lana Shanab ’22 (Bulgaria).

“I know that [the grantees] would want to be sure to thank all the members of the Wellesley community who have supported them so generously,” said Dailinger. “They serve as teachers and mentors, as writers of references and language evaluations, and as members of the campus committee for the Fulbright, who volunteer at the hectic beginning of each academic year to read applications, conduct interviews, and offer advice to help each applicant put forward the strongest possible application. On behalf of all our applicants: Thank you!”

The campus deadline to apply for a 2023-2024 Fulbright grant is Wednesday, August 24, 2022, and the College looks forward to sending more Wellesley Fulbrighters abroad next year.