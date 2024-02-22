On Feb. 22, Wendy Williams' team announced that the TV host has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. She also has primary progressive aphasia, which can be an early sign of FTD.

In wake of the new diagnosis, I have neurologists from University of Michigan Health who are able to speak about FTD, which is most commonly diagnosed in people over the age of 40.

Sami Barmada, M.D., Ph.D. – Neurologist, Associate Professor of Neurology at U-M Medical School, Angela Dobson Welch and Lyndon Welch Research Professor at U-M

Dr. Barmada’s work centers on the overlap between FTD and a related degenerative condition, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. His work combines basic biology with translational research and technology development to identify new and effective treatments for both ALS and FTD.

Tanav Popli, M.D. – Neurologist, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology at U-M Medical School, Research Fellow in Geriatrics

Dr. Popli's work focuses on the use of brain imaging and digital tools to diagnose frontotemporal dementias, as well as non-medication treatments for symptoms such as aphasia in Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA).

