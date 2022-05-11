John T. Jost and Ayanna Thomas Elected to Board of Directors as Members-at-Large



Newswise — Wendy Wood, provost professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California, has been elected to serve as President-Elect of the Association for Psychological Science (APS). She will begin her three-year term—first as President-Elect, then President, and finally Immediate Past President—on June 1, following the APS 2022 Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, May 26 to 29.

During her tenure, Wood hopes to expand APS’s advocacy of basic psychological research and training as well as the dissemination of science through evidence-based public policy and the promotion of human welfare.

In addition to the new President-Elect, APS elected two new Members-at-Large to serve on its Board of Directors for three-year terms: John T. Jost, professor of psychology, politics, and data science at New York University; and Ayanna Thomas, dean of research in arts and sciences and professor at Tufts University.

APS thanks outgoing Past President Shinobu Kitayama, Robert B. Zajonc Collegiate Professor of Psychology and director of the Culture and Cognition Program at the University of Michigan, and departing Members-at-Large Ann M. Kring, professor at the University of California at Berkeley, and Michele J. Gelfand, John H. Scully Professor of Cross-Cultural Management and professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. They have given invaluable service to APS and the field.

