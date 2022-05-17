May is a great time to review the basics of skin cancer. School is winding down, families are planning summer vacations and the beach is calling. It's important to be familiar with any changes in your skin and know how to protect it from damage caused by the sun.



What do Hugh Jackman, Bob Marley and Khloe Kardashian all have in common, besides being famous? They've all had skin cancer. Anyone can get skin cancer, including people with darker skin. Sadly, reggae star Marley died of melanoma.

Here are the 3 types of skin cancer to know about

Do you know your ABC's? How about D and E? Hematology and oncology specialist Daniel Ezekwudo, MD, explains a simple checklist you should use every time you examine your skin for changes.

Sunscreen tips for people of color

Dermatologist Kelli Hall, MD, explains that while people with light skin are more susceptible from damage caused by the sun, people with darker skin can't ignore skin cancer risks.

Why melanoma is the most serious form of skin cancer

Yes, melanoma can develop from existing moles. But it can also develop on otherwise healthy-looking skin. Nicholas Frank, MD, explains more about this dangerous form of skin cancer.

And don't forget the kids!

Children's skin requires sun protection, too. But did you know that you should not apply sunscreen to the skin of babies under age 6 months? Julie Mermilliod, MD, explains the other tactics you should use to protect your baby's skin, and how to protect older children, too.