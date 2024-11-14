Newswise — As the incoming presidential administration has proposed eliminating the federal Department of Education, Canisius University education expert Dr. Margaret Keller-Cogan is available to provide media commentary on the potential impacts across the K-12 education system.

Dr. Keller-Cogan has extensive leadership experience as a former superintendent, principal, and special education teacher, and can speak to issues of educational quality, equity, accountability, and student preparedness under a state-led model.

Key Areas of Expertise:

• Potential impact on academic standards, innovation, and funding without federal oversight

• Challenges of maintaining consistent educational quality and college/career readiness across state lines

• Risks to educational equity and accountability in the absence of federal frameworks

• Effects on student mobility and competitiveness in domestic and global job markets

Dr. Keller-Cogan's Bio:

Margaret Keller-Cogan is the Director of Canisius University's graduate program in Educational Leadership and Supervision.

She has more than 20 years of central office leadership experience, including roles as a superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, and principal.

Dr. Keller-Cogan earned her doctorate from the University of Rochester and has extensive experience researching, leading, and presenting on curriculum, assessment, and learning theory.

