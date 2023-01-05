Newswise — Following the unfortunate cardiac event that millions of people witnessed during Monday Night Football this week, there is heightened awareness of the need for immediate treatment for sudden cardiac arrest. The most important equipment to have nearby should sudden cardiac arrest occur in a public setting is an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

Ochsner Health cardiologist, Dr. Pavan Malur, is available to discuss what this equipment is, how it works and why it is vital to chances of recovery from such a life-threatening event.