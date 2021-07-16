Newswise — What is music to the ears of clinicians looking after older surgical adults? This review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials provides findings that will be of value for surgeons and other clinicians involved in the care of a growing older surgical population. These authors from Sydney, Australia, found that enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) reduced the incidence of delirium and urinary tract infections and shortened the time to mobilize and achieve pain control in older adults (patients > 65 years) undergoing elective colorectal surgery. These are important patient outcomes that have not been reported in previous reviews of ERAS in older patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery.

Authors: Thillainadesan, Janani M.B.B.S. (Hons.), B.Sc.Med. (Hons.)1,2,3; Yumol, Minna F. M.D., B.Med.1; Suen, Michael M.B.B.S., M.S.2,4; Hilmer, Sarah M.B.B.S. (Hons.), Ph.D., B.Sc.Med. (Hons.)5; Naganathan, Vasi M.B.B.S., Ph.D.1,2,3 Enhanced Recovery After Surgery in Older Adults Undergoing Colorectal Surgery: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: August 2021 - Volume 64 - Issue 8 - p 1020-1028 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002128

1 Department of Geriatric Medicine, Concord Hospital, Sydney, Australia

2 Concord Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

3 Centre for Education and Research on Ageing, and Ageing and Alzheimer’s Institute, Sydney, Australia

4 Concord Institute of Academic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery Department, Concord Hospital, Sydney, Australia

5 Kolling Institute of Medical Research, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney and Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, Australia