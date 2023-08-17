Newswise — To prepare your body for pregnancy, it is important to improve your baseline health by ensuring you are getting proper nutrition, taking prenatal vitamins, managing stress, evaluating unhealthy habits and having a checkup by your OB/GYN.

This Ochsner Health blog takes you through the journey to motherhood with expert tips from Dr. Robin Bone, OB/GYN at Ochsner Health. 

"The motherhood journey is a journey traveled during pregnancy for nine months and even beyond into the first year as a new mom. In the ideal world, this deserves time and preparation. It is a long nine-month road trip for your baby in your uterus!" said Dr. Bone. 

