What explains exceptional human performance? Does a focus on intensive specialized practice facilitate excellence, or is a multidisciplinary practice background better?

Researchers investigated this question in sports and found that even when young competitors show tremendous promise in swimming, skateboarding, karate, or any other specialized sport, they’re likely to emerge better adult athletes if they take a more multidisciplinary approach, practicing a variety of sports and even engaging in friendly pickup games.

To explore this more fully, Charles Blue interviews Arne Güllich with the Kaiserslautern University of Technology about his study published in Perspectives on Psychological Science. Read the full story here.

