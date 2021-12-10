Kishor, a professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, specializes in macroeconomics, and much of his work is on monetary policy and the housing market. He is also interested in the broader issue of business cycles and monetary policy in emerging economies. He received his PhD in economics from University of Washington and his master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics. He can also discuss inflation in the U.S., which is up 6.8% in November from a year ago.

He has been quoted by Slate and Wisconsin Public Radio news.