Newswise — Jon Bruschke, chair and professor of human communications at Cal State Fullerton, believes that the so-called "strong publicity effect" of pretrial attention is massively overstated.

In a 2016 study, he found an effect for positive publicity but not for negative publicity. Jurors exposed to negative publicity were more prone to convict than those exposed to positive publicity.

Bruschke added, "Weinstein should have no problem with publicity. All research on pretrial publicity specific to sexual misconduct suggests that, if anything, even negative publicity favors defendants with male jurors. There is publicity, and it is largely negative, but this should not compromise his trial being fair."

Learn more about Bruschke's research here.