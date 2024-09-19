Newswise — Flu season is quickly approaching as Covid-19 cases continue to trend upwards.

The CDC projects, the upcoming fall and winter respiratory disease season will have a similar or lower number of combined peak hospitalizations due to Covid-19, flu or RSV compared to last season.

This year multiple Covid-19 vaccine options are available, which have been recently updated to target KP.2, which is one of the latest FLiRT variants.

A flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older. According to the CDC, September and October are the best times to get the shot.

For the first time this year, the CDC has updated their guidelines recommending all adults 75 and older to get a single RSV shot.

The CDC says it’s safe to get both the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time. For those eligible, getting all three vaccines including RSV is also safe.

Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW Vaccine Research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss COVID-19, the flu, its symptoms and analysis of the vaccine in trial.