Newswise — As influenza season begins, Americans might be wondering: What’s ahead this fall and winter, and how can I prepare? Northern Arizona University lecturer Matthew Maurer is here to help. Maurer, a public health expert, is available to speak about when and where to get your flu shot for peak immunity, how to protect yourself from the virus, how prevalent the virus could be this season and more.

Matthew Maurer can speak about:

What we know so far about the 2024-25 flu season, including predicted common strains and current rates of illness

How the general public can stay healthy and avoid viruses

When and where to get your flu shot

Whether it’s safe to receive a flu shot and a COVID booster at the same time

About Matthew Maurer

Matthew Maurer is a lecturer in the Department of Health Sciences at Northern Arizona University. He teaches courses in public health, infectious disease, epidemiology and environmental health. Maurer has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from NAU and a master’s degree in public health from Des Moines University.