Newswise — Washington, DC – September 6, 2023 – This September, as part of Baby Safety Month, the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) and Safe Kids Worldwide are providing advice for parents and caregivers about safety best practices.

Parents and caregivers have many responsibilities but keeping their baby safe and healthy is a number one priority. Whether you are expecting your first baby, adding to your growing family, or are a grandparent, now is an ideal time to put into action some simple steps to keep baby safe.

“Preventable injuries can happen throughout the entire home, but there are proven steps parents and caregivers can take to protect their children,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO and Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide. “This Baby Safety Month we’re thrilled to join together to provide valuable information to parents and caregivers during this exciting and life-changing time. We hope our resources can make caring for a child a little bit easier.”

ACI child-focused safety programs include:

The Clean First Steps: A Guide for New Parents toolkit provides easy-to-understand tips and guidance on adjusting moms’ and dads’ cleaning routines to welcome a new addition to the family. The toolkit includes a safety resource, featuring helpful reminders to ensure all cleaning products are stored properly and safely to prevent accidents in the house.

The Packets Up! Campaign, which works to educate parents and caregivers on the proper use and storage of liquid laundry packets and other common household cleaners. Visit the campaign website (packetsup.com) or follow the conversation on social media using #PacketsUp to learn more.

To help support new parents and caregivers, Safe Kids is providing the following proven safety tips:

Place babies on their backs for naps and at night until they are 1 year old. For the safest sleep environment for your baby, a firm mattress and fitted sheet are all you need so remove blankets, bumpers, toys, and other soft objects from your baby’s crib.

Check to make sure your car seat is installed correctly. Using a properly installed car seat is the best way to keep your child safe in the car. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are here to help you, or check out our Ultimate Car Seat Guide, available in English and Spanish, for expert advice.

Keep medicine, cleaning products, and small objects like button batteries up and away, out of reach and sight. And take a moment to save the Poison Help number in your phone and post it visibly at home: 1-800-222-1222.

Install working smoke alarms AND a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your home, and in all sleep areas. Please test alarms regularly.

Join Safe Kids Worldwide for the inaugural Baby Safety Caucus at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington DC on Thursday September 21 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am. For more information and to RSVP visit http://jpma.org/baby_safety_caucus.

