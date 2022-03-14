Sheldon Furman was a typical father and husband but at 54, his life would take a drastic turn.

The father of two girls, suffered a massive heart attack, known as a widow maker, caused by a 100% blockage of the left artery.

“We thought we were going to lose him,” says Sheldon’s wife, Robin.

Thankfully, Sheldon survived the heart attack but shockingly, his family said they started to lose him in another way.

“We noticed that his memory and cognition were failing,” explains Robin.

“People with heart health issues are generally at higher risk for dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s,” says Manisha Parulekar, MD, chair of the Division of Geriatric Medicine and co-director of the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center who added that Sheldon also had a family history of the disease, his mother suffered from it.

“It was devastating to receive Sheldon’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, we have our whole lives ahead of us and one child still in high school,” said Robin.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and it’s predicted that number will double to 13 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease most commonly affects older adults, but it can also affect people in their 30s 40s and 50s, like Sheldon.

Sheldon is no longer able to work. His wife says he has good days and bad days but he no longer remembers most of their friends or what their life was like prior to this disease. His experience, however, has given him a new life’s mission.

“I would like to be an ambassador for Alzheimer’s,” he remarks. “If I could help raise enough awareness, perhaps one day there will be a medication that could help others, but I don’t think that will happen in my lifetime.” As you can see from Sheldon’s facebook page, he does all he can to help raise money and awareness for this crippling disease.

“It’s really tough, in a way, I did lose him to some degree but I haven’t yet lost hope,” says Robin.

Sheldon is now a patient with the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center where Dr. Parulekar and team are working to prolong his cognitive abilities and improve his quality of life.

“A diagnosis of a memory disorder such as Alzheimer’s disease is scary and impacts all aspects of a patient’s life, not to mention their family’s. The Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center aims to provide an innovative and holistic approach to support patients and families.”

In honor of Brain Awareness Week, 3/13-3/20, and in an effort to raise awareness for all brain science, please consider sharing the story of Sheldon Furman and his family who are making the most of their lives while fighting this debilitating disease.