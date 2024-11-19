Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — Researchers are divided on whether shareholder agreements (SAs) improve or hurt firm value. We offer family firms as a context where SAs add value and explain why; SAs limit “superprincipal” agency conflicts between family owners and other family members. A panel of French firms and a second study of French Initial Public Offerings show shareholders value SAs more in family than in nonfamily firms. Among family firms, SAs add greater value when weak governance undermines family owners’ resistance to other family members’ demands. Our study helps reconcile competing theory about SAs and distinguishes superprincipal conflicts from other family-firm agency problems.

Journal Link: Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Shareholder Agreements firm value Family Firms Agency Problems Family Owners Governance
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY