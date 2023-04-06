Research Alert

Newswise — Marchiano and colleagues interrogate the underlying causes of ventricular arrhythmias occurring after human pluripotent stem cell-cardiomyocyte transplantation. Through stepwise analysis and gene editing of ion channel expression, they mitigate pace-maker-like activity, providing evidence that the automaticity responsible for these rhythmic events can be successfully controlled by appropriate gene edits.

Journal Link: Publisher Website Journal Link: Download PDF

Research Alert
