Newswise — Marchiano and colleagues interrogate the underlying causes of ventricular arrhythmias occurring after human pluripotent stem cell-cardiomyocyte transplantation. Through stepwise analysis and gene editing of ion channel expression, they mitigate pace-maker-like activity, providing evidence that the automaticity responsible for these rhythmic events can be successfully controlled by appropriate gene edits.
