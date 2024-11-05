Newswise — Americans rely primarily on personal networks and news media for voting information about the 2024 U.S. presidential election, according to a survey by researchers at Rutgers and other universities.

Younger adults and people with less formal education seek information from friends and family, while older, wealthier and more educated individuals favor news outlets.

These findings, the researchers said, raise important questions about the role of local and national media in shaping democratic participation.

“Our research showed that preferences for sources of information also differ across political affiliations,” said Katherine Ognyanova, an associate professor of communication with the Rutgers School of Communication and Information. “Democrats and independents more often choose news media, while Republicans tend to select personal networks. National news sources are more popular than local ones, though local media use is higher among older Americans and those with lower income and education levels. Reported satisfaction with local political news varies widely, with higher satisfaction levels among Black respondents, Democrats and urban residents. D.C. and New York report the highest satisfaction with local news, while Montana and Idaho score highest on dissatisfaction.”

The report, “2024 US Elections: Sources of News and Information,” the Civic Health and Institutions Project, is a joint initiative of Rutgers University, Northeastern University, Harvard University and Harvard Medical School and the University of Rochester. Conducted between Aug. 30 and Oct. 8 researchers gathered data of 25,518 individual Americans ages 18 and older in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Respondents were asked about “the most important source of information they relied on when making a decision about voting in 2024.”

Their answers, the researchers said, covered a range of options, from discussion with friends and family, through party nominations, to endorsements by unions, celebrities or clergy.

“While this report offers insights into the sources Americans use for election information, it does not explore why people may choose or avoid certain types of news,” Ognyanova said. “In the case of local media, for example, it remains unclear whether its limited use reflects personal preference or is the result of restricted access. The decline of local media and the rise of news deserts across the U.S. mean that for many Americans, local news simply may not be available.”

Among the findings:

Friends and family (29%) and news media (26%) are the top sources Americans use for voting information, with younger people (ages 18 to 24) leaning more on personal networks and the older population (65-plus) favoring news media.

Overall, less than one-tenth of respondents (9%) said that social media was their most important source of election news. The percent was higher among young people (14%) and non-White Americans (13%).

Americans with less formal education tend to rely more on friends and family for election information, while those with higher education and income are more likely to prefer the news media.

Democrats and independents are more likely to rely on news media (29%), whereas Republicans more often get information from friends and family (34%).

Local media serve as the main election information source for 8% of Americans, while national media are preferred by 17%. Three-quarters of Americans identify sources other than the news media as their main way of staying informed about the 2024 election.

Older Americans, as well as those with lower income and education, are most likely to rely primarily on local news for 2024 election information.

Throughout the U.S., the reliance on national news for election information is highest in Connecticut (26%), Massachusetts (26%), and Nevada (25%), while the states where people are most likely to rely on local news are Hawaii (14%), Louisiana (13%) and South Carolina (12%).

Twenty-five percent of Americans report being “very satified” and “extremely satisfied” with local political news, with satisfaction levels relatively higher among Black respondents (35%), Democrats (38%) and people living in urban areas (33%).

Americans with higher income and formal education levels are more likely to report being satisfied with local political news.

The District of Columbia (48%), New York (42%), North Carolina (33%), Pennsylvania (33%), Michigan (31%) and Illinois (30%) reported highest satisfaction with local news about politics.

Conversely, Montana (50%), Idaho (49%), Wyoming (45%), New Mexico (45%) and New Hampshire (40%) were most dissatisfied with local news.

Ognyanova , who conducts research in network science, computational social science, social technology, media and civic and political communication, is the director of the Rutgers Computational Social Science Lab.