Newswise — BRONX, NY, APRIL 29, 2021 – From creating and starring in segments for public television’s Let’s Learn children’s series to celebrating National Nutrition Month and Earth Day to preparing for outdoor growing season at its various urban farms, one thing is for sure: Green Bronx Machine (GBM) and its founder Stephen Ritz have been and will be extra busy tending to their communities, people and gardens.

Here’s a snapshot for April and May 2021:

April 7, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Grows Food All Year

https://youtu.be/liUYZZmz8dQ

April 14, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Meets a Dinosaur

https://youtu.be/JJ6cyZnN6ok

April 17, 2021

2021 Virtual Homegrown Tomato Festival Benefitting 100 Gardens

April 20, 2021

Accuweather Heroes

Edible classroom curriculum improves health and attendance

https://www.accuweather.com/en/videos/edible-classroom-curriculum-improves-health-and-attendance/TcBzYMo7

Planet Forward at George Washington University

Helping solve food insecurity with education: The Green Bronx Machine

https://www.planetforward.org/idea/green-bronx-machine-doc

April 23, 2021

PolyGreens Podcast with Joe Swartz & Nick Greens

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1288385/8370797-023-steven-ritz-green-bronx-machine

Yahoo News

Teacher creates first-of-its-kind classroom, draws attention of Pope, Oprah

https://news.yahoo.com/teacher-creates-first-kind-classroom-162056329.html

April 28, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Explores the Ocean

https://youtu.be/5FGcMp7ngO4

May 5, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Meets the Mammals

https://www.thirteen.org/programs/lets-learn/

May 12, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Goes Into the Woods

https://www.thirteen.org/programs/lets-learn/

May 15, 2021(Rain date May 16, 2021)

Green Bronx Machine’s Food for Others Garden Planting

A favorite, longstanding student project, the Food for Others Garden is located on a decommissioned city street in the Bronx. GBM grows fresh food for Part of the Solution, a one-stop shop helping low-income individuals and families move from crisis to stability, and ultimately self-sufficiency.

May 19, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Learns to Dance

https://www.thirteen.org/programs/lets-learn/

May 26, 2021

Let’s Learn – Mister Ritz Reads Your Mind with Jason Latimer

https://www.thirteen.org/programs/lets-learn/

About Green Bronx Machine

Founded in 2011 by Global Teaching Prize finalist and life-long educator Stephen Ritz, Green Bronx Machine (GBM) is an impact driven, for-purpose organization with 501(c)(3) status. GBM builds healthy, equitable and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, its school-based model and propriety curriculum uses urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators, to grow healthy students and healthy schools. Simultaneously, GBM also transforms once fragmented and marginalized communities into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving. For more information, visit www.greenbronxmachine.org.

