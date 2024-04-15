Newswise — Article title: Distinct developmental reprogramming footprint of macrophages during acute kidney injury across species



Authors: Michal Mrug, Elias Mrug, Frida Rosenblum, Jiandong Chen, Xiangqin Cui, Anupam Agarwal, Abolfazl Zarjou



From the authors: “Our findings identify robust acute kidney injury (AKI)-induced developmental reprogramming of macrophages (MΦ) with the expansion of C1Q+, CD163+ MΦ that is independent of the etiology of AKI and conserved across mouse and human species.”



This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.