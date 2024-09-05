Newswise — On Aug. 28, 190 students at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy received their white coats in front of an audience of family, friends, faculty and staff at the Nicholas Music Center in New Brunswick, N.J.

The White Coat Ceremony — a time-honored tradition and one of the school’s most anticipated occasions — is an annual event that marks an important steppingstone for the latest cohort of pharmacy students in their first professional year as they continue on their educational journey to obtaining a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the school in the top 25 of the best graduate pharmacy programs in the United States. Employment of pharmacists is projected to rise 5 percent from 2023 to 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The White Coat Ceremony is a powerful moment for our students,” said Joseph Barone, dean of the school and a Distinguished Professor. “It signifies the beginning of their transformation into pharmacists who will play a vital role in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them throughout their academic and professional careers.”

More than just a symbol of professionalism, the white coat serves as a tangible reminder of the duties, responsibilities and ethical standards one promises to uphold as a pharmacist or other health care professional.

During the ceremony, students and guests received a greeting from Stacey Zhang, president of the Pharmacy Governing Council, followed by words of wisdom, sage advice and encouragement from Lucio Volino, clinical professor and director of assessment.

Kathy Pham ’03, director of policy and professional affairs for the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, served as the special guest speaker and shared how the core values of the pharmaceutical profession — respect, integrity, honesty, leadership, professionalism, collaboration and teamwork — have guided her and her career.

“It is these core values that have guided me throughout my career but also shaped my career path. When you embrace these core values, you will be seen as a trusted and credible expert, and doors may open for you in unanticipated ways,” she said.

The event concluded with remarks from Alisha Wasim, the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy Class of 2028 president, and the reading of the pharmacy induction pledge.