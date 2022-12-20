Newswise — The following includes excerpts from a newly released White House fact sheet that highlights several public- and private-sector initiatives to improve cancer outcomes in Africa. Two initiatives from the Botswana-Rutgers Partnership for Health are included in the announcement.

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reignited the Cancer Moonshot initiative in February, they aimed to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and families living with and surviving cancer.

They called for everyone to do their part, including federal agencies and departments, private companies, health care providers, patient groups, philanthropies and others.

While the immediate goals are domestic, the ambitions of the Cancer Moonshot extend far beyond the borders of the United States, as the burden of cancer falls heavily to lower- and middle-income countries, where the majority of global cancer deaths occur. International work as part of the Cancer Moonshot is focused on equity and collaboration to increase access to prevention, screening, treatment and care for everyone facing a cancer diagnosis and their families worldwide.

For decades, the U.S. has partnered with African nations to meet shared health challenges. Last week’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit marked an opportunity to announce new actions and renewed commitments from the U.S. to combat cancer across the continent of Africa. These efforts, totaling about $200 million, include strengthening domestic public health infrastructure, building resilient health systems and investing in health workers as well as providing funding for robust and impactful initiatives throughout the African continent on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and research.

The private sector has stepped up as well, responding with roughly $130 million in new efforts. These include two initiatives from the Botswana-Rutgers Partnership for Health: