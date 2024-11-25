Newswise — The first mpox vaccine for children has been approved by The World Health Organization.

The vaccine is approved for children over the age of one.

This comes as Congo and other parts of Africa are being hit the hardest with outbreaks. So far, nearly 50,000 people in Congo have received the vaccine.

