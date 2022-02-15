Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (February 15, 2022) – Dr. Ken Buesseler, senior scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, has been selected as a Geochemistry Fellow by the Geochemical Society (GS) and the European Association of Geochemistry (EAG). The Geochemistry Fellow honor is bestowed upon outstanding scientists who have made major contributions to the geochemistry field. Dr. Buesseler was selected for his innovative contributions to studying cycling of radionuclides in the ocean and their application to the study of the biological carbon pump.

A marine radiochemist, Buesseler is an esteemed, trusted source for knowledge on the fate and distribution of radioactive elements in the ocean. Buesseler’s studies have revealed how those radioactive elements reveal information on how fast transformation processes take place at sea. His lab has been active in response to radioactivity released from disasters such as the impact of radioactivity released from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, as well as Chernobyl and atomic weapons testing at the Marshall Islands.

Buesseler leads a research team known as Cafe Thorium, analyzing marine radioactive elements in seawater, seafloor and marine “snow” particles. He also serves as director of the Center for Marine and Environmental Marine Radioactivity, a WHOI team dedicated to increasing scientific and public understanding of the sources, fate, and consequences of natural and human-made radioactive substances in the environment, in particular the oceans.

An important research interest of Buesseler’s is the assessment of the ocean’s role in regulating climate and to what degree ocean carbon dioxide removal might be enhanced in a responsible and quantifiable way. Applications of Buesseler’s expertise include studies of the ocean carbon cycle where naturally occurring thorium isotopes tell us how fast and how much carbon is carried on sinking particles from the sunlit surface ocean, through the ocean twilight zone, to the deep sea. He recently co-authored a United States National Academies study of ocean-based carbon dioxide removal options which proposes a research strategy to move forward.

“I am honored by this recognition. As we continue to confront the growing climate crisis, we need to access every tool possible. The distribution of radioactive elements in the ocean can tell us more about the ocean's role in climate and how it is changing over time,” said Buesseler.

The GS is a nonprofit scientific society founded to encourage the application of geochemistry to improving our understanding of the Earth and solar system. The GS community integrates fields including organic geochemistry, high and low-temperature geochemistry, petrology, meteoritics, fluid-rock interaction, and isotope geochemistry.

Twenty-six years ago, the GS and EAG jointly established the honorary title of Geochemistry Fellow. In awarding this Fellow title, the GS and EAG say that “excellence should not be limited to major discoveries and ideas that change paradigms, and not solely evaluated on the basis of the number of papers published in high-impact journals; nor the amount of funding acquired.” Instead, their selection for Fellows is rooted in scientific eminence, achievement, and impact.

The Fellows will be presented at the Goldschmidt Conference in Honolulu in July 2022.

