Newswise — A sharp rise in the number of cases of whooping cough, (also known as pertussis) in the United States, cases are now roughly five times higher than they were at the same time point last year. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. has seen 14,569 cases so far this year, compared with 2,844 at the same time last year.

Armando D. Meza, M.D. Chief of infectious diseases, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on how whooping cough, can affect the elderly in a number of ways, including:

Complications

Whooping cough can lead to serious complications in the elderly, especially those who are frail or have other respiratory conditions. Complications include pneumonia, brain bleeds, and difficulty breathing.

Coughing fits The coughing fits associated with whooping cough can be violent and last for up to 10 weeks. These fits can cause severe pain and lead to broken ribs, fainting, or temporary loss of bladder control.

Sleep issues Whooping cough can make it difficult to fall or stay asleep, which is called insomnia. It can also cause difficulty breathing while sleeping, known as sleep apnea.

Weight loss Prolonged coughing fits can make it difficult to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss.

Other symptoms Other symptoms of whooping cough include a runny nose, nasal congestion, and sneezing.



Whooping cough is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets. People are most infectious for at least two weeks after the cough begins.

The pertussis vaccine can help protect against whooping cough.