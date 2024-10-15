Newswise — According to the CDC, whooping cough is on the rise with four times as many cases at this time compared to last year. According to the data, more than 16,000 cases have been reported this year.

In 2023, more than three thousand cases were reported nationwide. The uptick in cases is believed to be from missed vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic and mask wearing requirements being lifted.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss whooping cough, the symptoms and the risk for children.

Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment. She can discuss why babies are at the greatest risk for developing an infection.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can discuss the increase in cases.

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.



