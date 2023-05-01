Dr. Abigail Basson, PhD, RD, LD, is a registered dietitian and NIH-funded Instructor in the Department of Nutrition with a secondary appointment with the Division of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. Abigail’s research goal is to identify mechanisms for targeted dietary manipulation of intestinal microbiota and inflammation that can be used as predictors or therapeutic modifiers of disease severity in patients affected with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

She is the lead researcher in a study about the potential dangers of using artificial sweeteners. She's available to discuss her findings.

