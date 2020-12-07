Dr. Fola P. May is available to discuss the concern over young Black Americans dying of colorectal cancer, such as actor Natalie Desselle-Reid and Chadwick Boseman.

“Until we address the lowest screening rates in the most disadvantaged communities in the United States, we can not win the battle against colorectal cancer.”

Dr. May is a gastroenterologist and cancer researcher at UCLA Health and in the Veterans Health Administration, a Quality Director for UCLA Health, faculty of the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, and a member of Fight Colorectal Cancer's Health Equity Committee and Board of Directors.

