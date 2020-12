Newswise — In this podcast, with Profs. Lisa Bowleg (AJPH & GWU), Skyler Jackson, (Yale) and Jennifer Nazareno (Brown), we discuss what is intersectionality and why early career public health researchers are attracted by a framework that is premised on the interplay of science and society and on the heterogeneity of people’s lived experiences. It also features a song by KJ Denhert.