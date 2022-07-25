Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Chief of Cardiology Brett Sealove, M.D., FACC, RPVI, is available for interview or comment about a new study published in the American Heart Association Journal on July 25, 2022, regarding people who often nap having a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke.

The study concluded that; prospective observational and MR analyses provided evidence that increased daytime nap frequency may represent a potential causal risk factor for essential hypertension. The potential causal association of increased nap frequency with ischemic stroke was supported by 2-sample MR and prospective observational results.

The study can be viewed here:

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.122.19120

Dr. Sealove has held multiple leadership roles at the academic medical center, including Medical Director/Chair- Wellness and Prevention, Associate Medical Director-Non Invasive Vascular Lab, Medical Director – Angioscreen Vascular Program and Associate Program Director - Cardiology Fellowship Program. He received his Doctor of Medicine from The Chicago Medical School / Finch University of Health Science. He completed his residency at The Mount Sinai Medical Center and Cardiology Fellowship at The Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute and the Marie-Josee and Henry R. Kravis Center for Cardiovascular Health, also at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York.