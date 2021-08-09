August 9, 2021 – Diversifying your crops is like diversifying your financial portfolio. Having more than one type of financial investment reduces the risk of losing all your money. The August 7th, 2021 Sustainable, Secure Food Blog discusses the value of mixing different varieties of wheat in a field.

Blogger Julie Baniszewski explains, “A typical wheat field is one variety, a monoculture production. This tends to be common because it is the most efficient method. However, this type of specialization often requires additional inputs, fertilizers, pesticides, and other chemicals, to maintain the high yields that is expected of modern agriculture. This, in turn, can cause a cycle of reliance on these chemical inputs.”

By planting two to four varieties of wheat with different traits, the field is more genetically diverse and better able to withstand pests and diseases than a field with a single variety. This practice protects against a complete crop failure that might occur to one variety. To learn more, read the entire blog: https://sustainable-secure-food-blog.com/2021/08/07/why-mix-varieties-of-wheat-in-a-field/

About us: This blog is sponsored and written by members of the American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society of America. Our members are researchers and trained, certified professionals in the areas of growing our world’s food supply while protecting our environment. They work at universities, government research facilities, and private businesses across the United States and the world.

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Why mix varieties of wheat in a field?

Credit: Julie Baniszewski

Caption: A wheat field in one year of our experiments. Here, different varieties are noticeable because of physical differences – namely color or hue and if the head has awns on it or not.

Newswise: Why mix varieties of wheat in a field?

Credit: Julie Baniszewski

Caption: Shown here is the difference of a fungicide application within one variety. The left side of the photo shows the control side of the plot that had no chemical fungicide was applied on this side. The slightly darker coloring of the wheat is largely due to disease. The right side of the photo shows the fungicide-sprayed side of the plot. The lighter coloring is healthier wheat, which often also has a few additional days to partition resources into the grain, thereby increasing yield.

Newswise: Why mix varieties of wheat in a field?

Credit: Julie Baniszewski

Caption: We were able to use a small-plot combine to harvest samples and determine yield for each plot. By using a small combine, we were able to harvest our smaller plots more accurately.

