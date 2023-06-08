As wildfires continue to blaze across Canada, significant smoke has become a major concern for communities across Canada. While the unhealthy air quality due to smoke plumes, it is important to consider what kind of toll it can take on a person’s overall health?

Three CIHR-funded researchers are available to help answer this question:

Éric Lavigne is an epidemiologist that can speak on the long-term health effects of exposure to air pollution caused by wildfires.

Scott Weichenthal can discuss the impact of the carcinogenic pollutants emitted from wildfires that contaminate air, water, terrestrial, and indoor environments, as well as the relationship between the exposure to wildfires and cancer risk.