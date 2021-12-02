As Americans gear up for the upcoming holiday season and ready for the New Year, they will encounter somewhat higher fuel prices, affecting everything from air or automobile travel to heating their homes.

According to AAA, current gasoline prices are higher than average across the country and the highest since 2014. The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $3.39, down one penny from last week. Natural gas, which is the primary heating fuel for about half of U.S. homes, will cost about 30% more than last year, according to a winter forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Tulane University energy expert Eric Smith is available to speak about the reasons behind the current fuel crises, the immediate future of fuel costs and offer insight as to when customers may see relief from rising gas and natural gas prices.