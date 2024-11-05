Newswise — William K. Oh, MD, has been appointed as Medical Director of Smilow Cancer Hospital at Greenwich Hospital, as well as Director of Precision Medicine for Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital. In his new role at Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Oh will serve as the oncology service line leader and regional physician leader for lower Fairfield and Westchester Counties at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“We are pleased to welcome William to our team. His proven leadership, commitment to advancing access to multidisciplinary cancer care, and expertise in genitourinary cancers will be invaluable as we work to further develop cancer services in lower Fairfield and Westchester counties,” said Eric Winer, MD, Director of Yale Cancer Center and President and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital. Dr. Oh will also serve as a Senior Advisor to Dr. Winer.

At Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Oh will continue to develop integrated oncology care teams and expand the impact of multidisciplinary cancer care for patients in the region. In addition, as Director of Precision Medicine for Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, he will focus on building a cohesive program in precision medicine, integrating basic and translational science, clinical trials, and Smilow Cancer Hospital’s Precision Medicine Tumor Board. He is committed to increasing the routine use of molecular and genetic testing for all patients with cancer, a goal he has been committed to throughout his career.

Dr. Oh is a genitourinary oncologist with decades of experience caring for patients with prostate cancer. Before his appointment at Yale, Dr. Oh served as the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, where he focused on barriers to the delivery of care for prostate cancer nationally. Dr. Oh led an expert panel that synthesized the evidence and published guidelines for prostate cancer screening for Black men in the US, which was published in 2024 in NEJM Evidence. He was also Chief Medical Officer of Sema4, a publicly-traded genomics and health intelligence company that developed AI tools to help doctors make better clinical decisions for patients.

From 2009-2020, Dr. Oh was System Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai Health System as well as Deputy Director of the Tisch Cancer Institute from 2017-2020. Prior to joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Oh advanced from Instructor to Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and was Clinical Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“I am incredibly excited to join Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital on its mission to expand and deliver the newest advances in cancer care to patients in Greenwich and throughout the region. Precision cancer care can improve patient outcomes and more is needed. Yale’s great science, translational research, and clinical trials can deliver better and more precise care to patients in their communities,” said Dr. Oh.

Dr. Oh also serves as Chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Prostate Cancer Roundtable, as a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Medical Advisory Council for the Chemotherapy+ Foundation. He has participated on grant review committees for multiple National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, and Foundation grants, and has served on guidelines panels for the American Urological Association and American Society of Clinical Oncology. He has participated on multiple journal editorial boards and an ad hoc reviewer for numerous publications. Dr. Oh has published nearly 400 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters in genitourinary oncology and is a frequently invited lecturer at national and international meetings.

Dr. Oh completed his undergraduate degree at Yale University, received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, and did his internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital before his clinical fellowship in medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.