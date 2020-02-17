Wills Eye Hospital Announces Clinician-Scientist Jose S. Pulido, MD, MS, MBA, MPH to Hold Prestigious Endowed Chair

Newswise — Philadelphia, PA – Wills Eye Hospital is pleased to announce Jose S. Pulido, MD, MS, MBA, MPH, a world-renowned retina and ocular oncology clinician-scientist, has been named the Larry A. Donoso Endowed Chair and Director of the Henry and Corrine Bower Memorial Laboratories for Translational Medicine, the Vickie and Jack Farber Vision Research Center at Wills Eye.

Dr. Pulido, born in Cuba, was inspired to go into ophthalmology in medical school as he watched his father struggle with progressive vision loss. He has published close to 350 peer-reviewed ophthalmic papers, numerous books, book chapters, editorials and more than 100 abstracts. Sought after for visiting professorships and named lectures throughout the world, he holds more than a dozen patents, and has won many awards and high honors in the field of ophthalmology throughout his career.

Dr. Pulido’s research has focused on vitreoretinal infectious and inflammatory diseases, retinal degeneration, stem cells, genetics, checkpoint inhibitors, and immunotherapies. Dr. Pulido will hold dual appointments at Wills Eye and Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

“I am tremendously energized, and look forward to contributing to the already outstanding history of work at Wills Eye by my many lifetime friends and colleagues. To be joining them now in this translational research endeavor and to serve patients there is a dream opportunity,” said Dr. Pulido.

Dr. Pulido takes on this new role at Wills Eye after fifteen years as Professor of Ophthalmology at Mayo Clinic. His trailblazing pathway includes the first eye injections of antiviral therapy for AIDS-associated CMV retinitis, seminal contributions in ocular cancer immunotherapy, establishing the link between inflammatory disease of the eye and multiple sclerosis, clarifying anti-VEGF pharmacokinetics in the eye, and discovering a biomarker for vitreoretinal lymphoma.

Since being named Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology and Molecular Medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in 2019, he has been on sabbatical at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Dr. Pulido to Wills Eye Hospital in this pivotal new role - he jet fuels our exciting trajectory at Wills. He is a brilliant researcher, compassionate clinician and outstanding mentor and human being,” said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief and William Tasman, MD Endowed Chair, Wills Eye Hospital and Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Pulido also holds visiting staff privileges at University College of London, Institute of Ophthalmology. He earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Sciences at the University of Chicago. Dr. Pulido completed his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, was named chief resident while serving his residency at University of Illinois at Chicago and completed dual fellowships in ocular oncology at Wills Eye and vitreoretinal diseases at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa and went onto complete his Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The Donoso Endowed Chair, which Dr. Pulido now holds, is named for Larry A. Donoso, MD, PhD, JD, MBA who directed Retina Research at Wills Eye for more than a decade.

“Jose uniquely combines clinical skill and depth and breadth of knowledge with intellectual curiosity and critical thinking, bridging basic science with clinical research expertise. Having him join our research team will catapult our research mission at Wills to the next level and strengthen ties with Thomas Jefferson University, and build new collaborations with other institutions locally, nationally and internationally,” said Leslie Hyman, PhD, Vice Chair for Research, Vickie and Jack Farber Vision Research Center at Wills Eye, Thomas D. Duane Endowed Chair, Professor of Ophthalmology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

“This is a tremendous addition to the Retina Service and for Wills Eye. Jose’s breadth of knowledge, clinical and research curiosity and track record will allow us to power what we have to an even higher level,” said Carl D. Regillo, MD, Chief, Retina Service and Professor of Ophthalmology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

About the Vickie and Jack Farber Vision Research Center: the Vickie and Jack Farber Vision Research Center at Wills Eye is a vibrant and collaborative hub for advancing the clinical and translational science of ocular disease. Our research focus complements the outstanding clinical and training environment at Wills Eye Hospital and functions in partnership with our colleagues at Thomas Jefferson University to position Wills as a leader in vision research nationally and internationally. The Vision Research Center fosters the education of Wills faculty, staff and trainees in research methodology, emphasizing clinical and epidemiological research to advance the goals of disease prevention, evidence-based medicine, innovative therapies and improved access to health care.

About Wills Eye Hospital: Wills Eye Hospital is a global leader in ophthalmology, established in 1832 as the nation’s first hospital specializing in eye care. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks Wills Eye as one of America’s top ophthalmology centers since the survey began. Wills Eye has the most nationally ranked ophthalmologists in the country. Wills Eye is a premier training ground for all levels of medical education and its resident and post-graduate training programs are among the most competitive in the USA. Wills Eye has earned the distinction of #1 Residency Program in the Nation for the second year in a row by Doximity.com; the largest online physician network. Wills provides the full range of primary and subspecialty eye care for improving and preserving sight, including cataract, cornea, retina, emergency care, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetics and refractive surgery. Ocular services include the Wills Eye Laser Correction Center, Low Vision Service, and Diagnostic testing Center. Its 24/7 Emergency Department is the only one of its kind in the region. Wills Eye also has a network of seven multi-specialty, ambulatory surgery centers throughout the tri-state area.

