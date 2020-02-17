Wills Eye Hospital Names New Chief Development Officer

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA PA – Wills Eye Hospital is pleased to announce John J. Zabinski has been named Chief Development Officer. Zabinski, who brings extensive experience in higher education and healthcare fundraising, will lead philanthropic strategy and campaigns for the Hospital and its Foundation.

Before joining Wills Eye in January 2020, Zabinski served as Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Rowan University and Executive Director of the University’s Foundation. While at Rowan, Zabinski planned and launched the university’s first comprehensive campaign with a goal of $120 million. Prior to Rowan, Zabinski served on the senior management team at Drexel University where he was the architect of a $400 million comprehensive campaign which surpassed the goal by $55 million.

“We are excited to bring John on board to further enhance our funding strategy at a time when Wills Eye is in a tremendous period of growth. John’s knowledge of alumni relations, donor engagement and benchmarking will be a strong addition to our development team and the institution” said Joseph P. Bilson, Chief Executive Office, Wills Eye Hospital.

In the last year, Wills Eye has undergone an expansion of its top-rated ophthalmic education and clinical facilities due to generous support from benefactors. The highly competitive residency program and hospital have been listed among the very best in the U.S. for another straight year from a nationwide online vote by physicians and faculty recruitment at Wills is at an all-time high.

“We are grateful to our strong network of patients and proud alumni who remain steadfast in their support. We look forward to John developing new relationships and additional avenues of creative connectivity for engaging friends and partners with Wills Eye,” said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Wills Eye.