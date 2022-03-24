Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 13 physicians and surgeons from 11 medical specialties affiliated with Winchester Hospital to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.

The following Winchester Hospital faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:

Dermatology

Marilyn Capek, MD

Katherine Masterpol, MD

Family Medicine

Robert Christopher Herron, MD

Nephrology

Christina Kwack-Yuhan, MD

Ophthalmology

Kailenn Tsao, MD

Orthopedic Surgery

Michael Fehm, MD

Pediatrics

Suzanne Duval, MD

Psychiatry

Monte Kaufman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Beth Plante, MD

Robert Weiss, MD

Sleep Medicine

Michael Zaslow, MD

Urology

Peter Tiffany, MD

Vascular Surgery

William Breckwoldt, MD

