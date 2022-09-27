Dr. Grace Yan, associate professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is an expert in extreme winds, storm surges and floods, and the structural damage they can cause. She is available to talk about potential and actual damage from Hurricane Ian.

As director of Missouri S&T’s Wind Hazard Mitigation Laboratory (WHAM) and the Center for Hazard Mitigation and Community Resilience, Yan has traveled all over the United States to assess damage caused by violent storms, including last year’s catastrophic tornado in western Kentucky. She also chairs the North American Alliance for Hazards and Disaster Research Institutes (NAAHDRI) board of directors. Her research focuses on structural changes that could increase resistance to wind damage.