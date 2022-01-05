Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the 2022 recipients of the ARVO Foundation Collaborative Research Fellowship: Ali Al-Timemy, PhD; Shikha Gupta, MD; Diana Pérez-Ibave, PhD.

With the goal of strengthening ophthalmic research capacities worldwide, the Fellowship pairs early-career researchers from developing countries with collaborating scientists in well-established research laboratories. Fellows receive a $10,000 award to support a one-year project, which can include additional training in specialty equipment or research methodologies.

Al-Timemy is an associate professor in the biomedical engineering department of Al-Khwarizmi College of Engineering/ University of Baghdad, Iraq. He will use the grant for an international research project to develop a deep learning-based artificial intelligence model that can detect keratoconus from non-invasive corneal imaging data collected from two different devices. "This award is highly prestigious and I feel honored to be selected," says Al-Timemy. "It will improve my career by further developing my research skills and producing more research output to be published in highly-ranked conferences and journals."

Gupta is an associate professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre For Ophthalmic Science in Delhi, India. She will use the grant to to investigate the abnormalities in functional aqueous humor outflow in various subtypes of glaucoma (e.g., congenital, developmental and adult onset glaucomas). “This award enables us to carry out the proposed work by providing the right infrastructure,” says Gupta. “This will help move our research forward and enhance the glaucoma community’s anatomical understanding of aqueous humor outflow in a way that may be utilized for better and more effective means of diagnosis and treating of patients.”

The third recipient of the award, Pérez Ibave, is an associate professor at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Mexico. She aims to test the hypothesis that diabetes-associated abnormal O-GlcNAcylation interferes with the modulation of phosphorylation signaling induced by growth factors stimulation (VEGF, IRS-1, IGF-1). "This award represents a great opportunity to me because it opens the door to researchers from developing countries," says Pérez Ibave. "I am able to collaborate with the world's most highly recognized researchers in this professional field. It also establishes collaboration agreements to learn more about new techniques on how to identify possible therapeutic targets for diabetic retinopathy, a disease that afflicts a large number of the Mexican population. This has the ultimate purpose of improving the living conditions of diabetic patients in our country, and therefore around the world."

For more information on the ARVO Foundation Collaborative Research Fellowship, visit ARVO’s website.

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. Learn more at ARVO.org.

Established in 2001, the ARVO Foundation for Eye Research raises funds through partnerships, grants and sponsorships to support ARVO’s world-class education and career development resources for eye and vision researchers of all stages of career and education. Learn more at ARVOFoundation.org.



