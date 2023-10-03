Millions are affected by seasonal affective disorder (SAD) every year. The annual pattern of winter depression and melancholy suggests a strong link between your mood and the amount of light you get during the day, says Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, State University of New York. As we head into the colder, shorter months of the year, she has some tips to combat the effects of SAD.

“It is possible to readjust the circadian rhythm to better align with the new light and dark schedule,” said Begdache. “This means getting daylight exposure as soon as possible upon waking up, as well as maintaining sleep, exercise and eating routines that are more in sync with your routine prior to the time change. Eventually, people can gradually transition into the new schedule.”

Taking these small steps may help the circadian rhythm adjust faster. For the millions with mood disorders, that could mean happier times during what are literally the darkest days

Practice light therapy

In winter, most people leave work when it’s turning dark. For this reason, light therapy is typically recommended for those who experience seasonal affective disorder, or even shorter periods of seasonal funk.

This can be as simple as getting some light shortly after awakening. Try to get at least one hour of natural light during the early morning hours, preferably about one hour after your usual morning wake-up time when the circadian clock is most sensitive to light. This is true no matter what your wake-up time is, as long as it’s morning. For people living at northern latitudes where there’s very little sun in winter, light therapy boxes – which replicate outdoor light – can be effective.

Avoid stimulants

You can also improve your sleep quality by avoiding stimulants like coffee, tea or heavy meals close to bedtime.

Exercise

Exercising during the day is also good – it increases serotonin production and supports circadian regulation.

Eat a balanced diet

A balanced diet of complex carbs and healthy proteins supports steady serotonin and melatonin production, and practicing downtime before bed can reduce stress.

Biography

Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, has been featured by publications such as Bustle, The New York Post, Newsweek and more for her research around food and mood/stress. Her research interests include nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics, neurodegeneration, nutrition and mental distress, and microbiota.

