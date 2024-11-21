Newswise — With holiday celebrations ahead, a West Virginia University fire expert is providing safety reminders to keep you, your family and your friends protected from potential hazards.

Mark Lambert, WVU Extension Fire Service director, is available to discuss how to prevent home fires throughout the holidays.

Quotes:

“Turkey fryers are one of the top safety concerns for Thanksgiving, but it’s important to practice safe cooking in your kitchen, too. If there’s an oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool.

“If you decide to deep-fry your turkey, be sure to use the turkey fryer outdoors and never on a wooden deck or in your garage. You’ll also want to make sure your turkey is fully thawed, so the hot oil doesn’t splatter when you put it in the pot. Never leave your fryer unattended, even if it’s outside.

“When cooking on the stovetop, stay in the kitchen so you can keep an eye on the food. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove and keep anything that can catch fire, like oven mitts or dish towels, away from the stovetop. Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids — even gravy can cause serious burns. Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and know how to use it. Ensure the extinguisher is up to date and properly charged.

“If you’re burning candles, be sure to place candles in stable candleholders and keep them away from flammable materials. Never leave space heaters and candles unattended and always extinguish them before going to bed or leaving the house. You might even consider using flameless LED candles as a safer alternative.

“Be sure to turn off all holiday lights and decorations before going to bed or leaving the house. If you have a fresh cut Christmas tree, keep it away from heat sources. You’ll also want to move other decorations or holiday items, especially those made of fabric or paper, away from heat sources and fireplaces. If you found damaged lights or electrical cords when decorating, replace those immediately.

“Some people choose to celebrate the start of the new year with fireworks, which is incredibly dangerous. If fireworks are legal in your area, follow safety guidelines and keep a safe distance. Never point fireworks at people, animals or structures.” — Mark Lambert, Fire Service director, WVU Extension