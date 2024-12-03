Newswise — TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 – Regener-Eyes LLC, the distributors of Regener-Eyes Professional Strength and Regener-Eyes LITE, recently launched their new preservative-free bottles with backflow prevention. The previous bottle design did not provide backflow prevention.

After consulting with physicians and industry experts, Regener-Eyes developed and launched this improved bottle design.

"We have listened to feedback from physicians and patients nationwide. Regener-Eyes is trusted by many, and as a company, we are committed to addressing that feedback and making the necessary changes to ensure the safety and efficacy of our products," stated a company spokesperson.

"Following last week's discussion with the FDA, we are confident that our new preservative-free bottles meet the standards for backflow prevention for preservative-free multi-dose bottles. We are voluntarily recalling any remaining stock of the previous bottles. Ensuring the satisfaction and safety of our patients and physicians is of utmost importance, and we believe this recall is the appropriate course of action for the company."

The new ophthalmic multidose bottles with backflow prevention eliminate the need for preservatives in the formulations. Designed to prevent bacterial contamination over the treatment duration, the bottles feature PureFlow Technology, which guarantees system integrity. A one-way valve ensures that no contaminated liquid can re-enter the container after a drop has been dispensed.